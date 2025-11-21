Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Artivion stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Artivion Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 104.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $3,162,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Artivion by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter worth about $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $300,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,894.12. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 34,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $1,568,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,733,538.98. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $7,105,389. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

