Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baldwin Insurance Group stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BWIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

