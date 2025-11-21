Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get Comcast alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.63 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.