Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edison International stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Edison International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edison International by 677.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 113.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

