Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Flex Stock Down 6.5%

FLEX opened at $54.51 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $6,779,850. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

