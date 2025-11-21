Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,801.52. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 198,135 shares of company stock worth $9,441,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

