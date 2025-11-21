Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $124.25 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.94 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

