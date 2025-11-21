Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $314.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.48 and its 200-day moving average is $279.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $419.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

