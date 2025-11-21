Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Synopsys stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $385.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after buying an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

