Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DEFT FY2025 Earnings

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
DeFi Technologies Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 3.58. DeFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $88,000.
DeFi Technologies Company Profile
DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
