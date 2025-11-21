Research Analysts Set Expectations for RVPH FY2025 Earnings

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 480,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.