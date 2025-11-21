ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 7,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

