ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 7,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 18,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance
About ReTo Eco-Solutions
ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.
