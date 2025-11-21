Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $63.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.4167.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,467.64. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

