Roth Capital Has Bullish Forecast for DFLI FY2025 Earnings

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.20). The consensus estimate for Dragonfly Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($6.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DFLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised Dragonfly Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 11.4%
DFLI stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.22. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dragonfly Energy worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.