Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.6875.

Get Rubrik alerts:

RBRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on RBRK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $243,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 509,051 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,682.46. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $679,729.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $75,299.10. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 282.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 3,222.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.