Sanofi $SNY Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.