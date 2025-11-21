Shore Capital Increases Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 2,900 to GBX 3,000 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,050.

LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,527.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,494.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,352.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,424 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228.80.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genus will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,332, for a total value of £80,454. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

