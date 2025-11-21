Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on British Land from GBX 298 to GBX 308 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 506 price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 433.25.
British Land Stock Up 0.1%
British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that British Land will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
