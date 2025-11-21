Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HILS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hill & Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,601.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Trading Up 2.2%

Hill & Smith Company Profile

HILS stock opened at GBX 2,177.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,463.97 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,113.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,993.35.

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.