Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 84 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 94.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 87.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.80. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 52.44 and a one year high of GBX 95.86.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 138,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £116,527.32. Also, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 217,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £182,694.96. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

