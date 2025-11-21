Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.3125.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Smithfield Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Smithfield Foods stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keller D. Watts purchased 3,833 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,117.25. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 74,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,425.25. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donovan Owens acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,250. This represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 76.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.