Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,736 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after purchasing an additional 360,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

