StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in StandardAero stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

StandardAero Stock Down 3.5%

SARO stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

