Stifel Canada Forecasts Stantec’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of C($435.10) million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$176.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$162.91.

STN stock opened at C$132.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$107.23 and a 52-week high of C$160.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

