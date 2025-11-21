Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Cameco Stock Down 4.9%

CCJ stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after buying an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

