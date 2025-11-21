Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €20.10 and last traded at €20.15. Approximately 5,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.30.

Stratec Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $240.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.42.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

