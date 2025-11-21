Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 434.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

