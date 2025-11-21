Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 297,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $64.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.