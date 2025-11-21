Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

