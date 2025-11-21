Teekay Corporation Ltd. $TK Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,132,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 153.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 720,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 19.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,022,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 164,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 728,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE TK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.35. Teekay Corporation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

