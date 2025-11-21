Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,322. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $862,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,240.50. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $25.65 on Friday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

