Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 40,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

