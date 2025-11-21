The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.00.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

