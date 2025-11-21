Tjeerd Jegen Buys 31,450 Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 31,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £49,691.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 29,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £47,560.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 31,850 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £49,367.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 31,650 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £50,956.50.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 50,400 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £126,000.

On Friday, September 12th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 61,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £148,830.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 79,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 43,480 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £99,134.40.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 22,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 per share, with a total value of £51,975.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 165.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 154 and a 52 week high of GBX 378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 248.49.

B&M European Value Retail ( LON:BME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BME. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 590 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 290 to GBX 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.11.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

