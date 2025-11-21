Tjeerd Jegen Buys 31,450 Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BMEGet Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 31,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £49,691.

Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 19th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 29,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £47,560.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 31,850 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £49,367.50.
  • On Friday, November 14th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 31,650 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £50,956.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 17th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 50,400 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £126,000.
  • On Friday, September 12th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 61,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £148,830.
  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 79,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 43,480 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £99,134.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 22,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 per share, with a total value of £51,975.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 165.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 154 and a 52 week high of GBX 378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 248.49.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BME. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 590 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 290 to GBX 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.