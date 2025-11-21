Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Tokuyama Corporation (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.00%.The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

