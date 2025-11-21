Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2750.
Toro Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
About Toro Energy
Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
