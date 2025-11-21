Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.