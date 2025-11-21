Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.
NYSE TPH opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
