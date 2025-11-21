UBS Group AG $UBS is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,488,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,184 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $151,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,684,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter.

UBS stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

