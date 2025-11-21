Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 45,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Uniserve Communications Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.74.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

