United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. 93,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Trading Up 1.7%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.
