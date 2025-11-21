Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.6667.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.