Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5833.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Upstart Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.73 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $3,923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,400. The trade was a -500.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,016.01. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,319. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 749.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 72.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

