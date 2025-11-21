Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.36 and last traded at C$8.46. Approximately 6,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Urbana Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 205.53% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

About Urbana

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

