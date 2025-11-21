Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

