Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.29 and a twelve month high of C$15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 42.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$452.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.55%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

