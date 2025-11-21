Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.8889.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.43 and a beta of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $747,226.48. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 322,719 shares of company stock worth $5,263,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

