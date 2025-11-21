Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.9091.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th.
VSCO opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
