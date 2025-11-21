WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.40 and last traded at €43.90. 4,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.00.

WashTec Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

