What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Bitfarms FY2025 Earnings?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

