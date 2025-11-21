What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DMAC FY2025 Earnings?

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.42.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg bought 50,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,764,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,790. This trade represents a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 448,685 shares of company stock worth $2,692,110. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 154,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 138.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

